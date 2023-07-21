Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Runs, Escapes Bullets and Screams 'Hindustan Zindabaad' In New Video

While everyone is eagerly waiting for Gadar 2, the makers have now assured all that the film will surely be a blockbuster. On Friday, the production house of the movie released a video which featured Sunny Deol in his Tara Singh avatar. The clip also featured actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Tara’s son in the movie.

In the video, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma can be seen running alongside the India-Pakistan border to escape bullets. Sunny even cheers, ‘Hindustan Zindabaad’ as he flaunts his fierce look.

“Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh!" the caption of the video read. Watch it here:

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. Gadar 2 is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too.

Earlier today, a source close to the film told News18 Showsha exclusively that Gadar 2 makers have preponed their plans for the trailer release. “Director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol are now planning to launch it on July 25," the source said.

The source also claimed that the makers of Gadar 2 have devised an interesting promotional strategy. They are relying on the efforts of the actors and director Anil Sharma to generate enough buzz and awareness about the film’s release. However, it should also be noted that as of now, there has been no official statement from the makers regarding the trailer release.

Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.