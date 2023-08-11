Gadar 2: Sunny Deol To Host Special Screening For President On Sunday?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been garnering a lot of attention ahead of its release. The sequel, which is ready for the clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 today, has received a lot of positive responses. And according to the news, Gadar 2 team will be hosting a special screening for President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, i.e. August 13.

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 are set to host a special screening for Droupadi Murmu, the honorable President of India. The cast and crew members are planning to host the private screening for the President on the upcoming Sunday (August 13, 2023), in New Delhi. Interestingly, it was the President’s office that requested a special screening of the highly anticipated film. The exciting update was officially confirmed by the officials of the production banner Zee Studios, in an exclusive chat with the portal.

Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will be seen playing the role of Tara Singh and Ameesha will be seen in Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma will play the role of Tara Singh and Sakeena’s son Charanjeet Singh. Reportedly, the story revolves around Tara’s journey to Pakistan to save his son.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta told News18 exclusively that the first preference for the audience is Gadar 2. “The advance booking of Gadar 2 is mind-boggling. I am pretty sure the film will earn anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore range on Day 1. The brunt of this will be borne by OMG 2 as the advances are barely 10 percent of the Sunny Deol starrer. So the opening of Akshay Kumar’s film will be affected."

The makers also organized a special screening for the Indian Army. A source close to Bollywood Hungama mentions, “The first screening of the movie received a thunderous response from them, and even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As they left the screening, they chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ on their way out last night. The response from the crowd was super energetic and positive.”