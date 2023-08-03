Gadar 2 Takes A Headstart In The Race With OMG 2 For The Advance Booking Slots; Details Inside

It seems that Bollywood has finally started to gain footing after a disastrous run at the box office from the last couple of years. From Pathaan and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, cash registers have gone ringing as the audience is thronging to the theatres in large numbers. And the makers are also ready to keep you entertained. The month of August is all set to see a massive clash between Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Ahead of its release on August 11, let’s take a look at the advance booking status of the much-awaited films.

As per a report by the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma has taken a headstart as far as advance bookings are concerned. The Anil Sharma directorial which is a highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has managed to secure 1700 tickets in PVR, 1200 tickets in Inox and 5200 tickets in Cinepolis as at 11am on 3rd August. The trade analysts are predicting a massive opening of Rs 25 crores.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is another film that has been in the news owing to the controversy around certain scenes and the legacy of the first film that was loved by many. Speaking of advance booking status of this film, in comparison to

Gadar 2, the film has sold 1100 tickets in PVR, 550 tickets in Inox and 350 tickets in Cinepolis as of 11am on 3rd August. For this one, trade analysts believe that the film might open to double-digit numbers if the trajectory of advance bookings continues like this.

Speaking about the plots of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.