Gadar 2 Teaser Date Out: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer's First Glimpse To Drop Tomorrow

Good news for fans of the iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Finally, the much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 is all set to unveil its teaser tomorrow i.e. June 12. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, the movie has generated immense buzz among fans. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is all set to release on 11th August.

Recently, to increase the excitement level, the makers re-released Gadar in cinema halls. The response is very positive. The lead actors were also seen celebrating it with the media and fans. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “GADAR 2’ TEASER ARRIVES TOMORROW… While #ZeeStudios and director #AnilSharma have already attached the teaser of their much-awaited film #Gadar2 with #Gadar [first part] in *cinemas*, the team will launch the teaser on digital/social media platforms TOMORROW [12 June 2023] at 12 noon.”

Today, Viral also shared a video in which Ameesha was seen at the cinema hall. She came with her friends to watch Gadar.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Ameesha was quoted saying, “I can’t believe this is happening. What is the chance of one of India’s biggest blockbusters to be remastered and released on my birthday again? It’s a beautiful feeling. The fact that it’s a prequel to the sequel coming out in just two months post that is amazing. And how has her fans been reacting considering they showered immense love on her for her portrayal of Sakeena, a Pakistani girl, after Gadar had released? “The reactions from my fans and the people I’ve met wherever I’ve been stepping out has been tremendous. They’re very excited to see this remastered and revamped version. I don’t know anybody who’s not a Gadar fan.”

A recent clip of Sunny and Ameesha has landed Gadar 2 in a controversy. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sunny and Ameesha are seen filming a scene in a Gurudwara. The duo was seen shooting for a romantic scene inside the place of worship.