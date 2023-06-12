Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh; Fans Chant 'Hindustan Zindabad'

Finally, the much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 has unveiled its dramatic teaser. The movie that has been generating immense buzz among fans is just two months from its theatrical release. But for now, a glimpse of what’s to come has rightly amped up the fans since it brought out some of the flavours of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but in a unique way altogether.

As announced, the Gadar 2 teaser went live on Monday across all social media channels. In an over a minute long clip, one only gets to see a truck driving amid the mountainous desert region. It transitions to a simmering unrest happening in Lahore under the guise of ‘Crush India Movement’. The teaser also hinted that the story of the movie will be based in 1971. There is a fleeting shot of Sunny Deol in a black turban hurling a tonga wheel in the air. The teaser ends with a snippet of the song ‘Udd Ja Kaale’ by Arijit Singh. The caption read, “Tara Singh is back!"

Meanwhile fans that are stoked to see Sunny Deol in action once again swarmed the comment section to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “First day first show with family!" Another one commented, “Super duper hit!" Someone else said, “Tabahi(with fire emojis)". A fan also stated, “Hindustan Zindabad!!"

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Ameesha was quoted saying, “I can’t believe this is happening. What is the chance of one of India’s biggest blockbusters to be remastered and released on my birthday again? It’s a beautiful feeling. The fact that it’s a prequel to the sequel coming out in just two months post that is amazing. And how has her fans been reacting considering they showered immense love on her for her portrayal of Sakeena, a Pakistani girl, after Gadar had released? “The reactions from my fans and the people I’ve met wherever I’ve been stepping out has been tremendous. They’re very excited to see this remastered and revamped version. I don’t know anybody who’s not a Gadar fan.”

A recent clip of Sunny and Ameesha has landed Gadar 2 in a controversy. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sunny and Ameesha were seen filming a scene in a Gurudwara. The duo was seen shooting for a romantic scene inside the place of worship.