Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh Returns To Pakistan and This Time For His Son

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 unveiled its dramatic teaser in June. The film that has been generating immense buzz among fans is just two months from its theatrical release on August 11. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a special press conference with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attending it.

The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Tara Singh. The couple is in a happy marriage, with their son Charan Jeet Singh, who is played by the same child artist Utkarsh Sharma. However, in a turn of events, Charan Jeet lands in Pakistan and is tortured. This time, Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son. The promo promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer below:

In an over a minute long clip, the teaser featured a truck driving amid a mountainous desert region. It transitions to a simmering unrest in Lahore under the guise of ‘Crush India Movement’. The teaser also hinted that the story of the movie will be based in 1971. There is a fleeting shot of Sunny Deol in a black turban hurling a tonga wheel in the air. The teaser ends with a snippet of the song ‘Udd Ja Kaale’ by Arijit Singh. The caption read, “Tara Singh is back!"

Gadar 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 on Aug 11. Speaking about it, Sunny, in a chat with Etimes, had earlier said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”