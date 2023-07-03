Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Sunny Deol To Clash With Akshay Kumar 22 Years After He Faced Aamir Khan at BO

Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol will be clashing at the box office this August as OMG 2 and Gadar 2 is set to release on the same day. On Monday, Akshay confirmed that his film, OMG 2, will be releasing on August 11. The news of the release date comes amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s announcement that Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will be delayed from August 11 to December 1.

Clash of the sequels:

Although Animal’s delay reduces the crowd on the Independence Day weekend, it still features one of the biggest clashes this year. Both sequels of blockbuster films, Gadar 2 brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel together as Tara Singh and Sakeena after 22 years. The anticipation is undeniably high. But on the other hand, Akshay Kumar is also generating curiousity among viewers with OMG: Oh My God 2.

Sequel to the 2012 film, OMG 2 has kept the plot under tight wraps, revealing only that Akshay will be playing the role of Lord Shiva. Fans would remember that the actor essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the first film. With OMG and Gadar having such strong fan following, it will be interesting to see which film emerges as a box office winner.

No solo run for Gadar?

Gadar as a franchise seems to be having a tough luck when it comes to solo release. The first film, released in 2001, was pitted against Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Fortunately for both of the films, Gadar and Lagaan did brilliant business at the box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, Gadar earned a lifetime box office collection of Rs 76.88 cr. Meanwhile, Box Office India reported that Lagaan recorded a worldwide box office collection of Rs 65,97 crore.

This time again, Sunny couldn’t lock a solo weekend for Gadar 2, having to face competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Sunny Deol vs Akshay Kumar at box office:

Although Sunny and Akshay clashing at the box office is not a common sight, the actors were pitted against each other once in the past. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri’s popular film Ghatak was released on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Sapoot, which co-starred Suniel Shetty, Karishma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre. Despite the clash, both films were reportedly a hit.