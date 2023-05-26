Gadar: Ek Prem Katha To Hit Theaters Again Two Months Before The Release Of Sequel

In the year 2001, when patriotism was at its peak following the Kargil War, filmmaker Anil Sharma made a movie which narrated a love story set in the backdrop of the partition of India and the ensuing conflict with Pakistan. The movie was Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol as a Sikh from India who falls in love with a Pakistani woman played by Amisha Patel. It was released on the same day as yet another patriotic movie, Lagaan starring Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Both the films turned out to be phenomenal successes, a rarity when two films clash at the box office. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a step ahead though as it became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the time after Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

22 years later, Gadar is finally getting a sequel titled Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The movie will be set during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 and will reunite Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel with Utkarsh Sharma returning to play their son. While the anticipation is high for the sequel, the makers have decided to jog the memories of viewers by releasing the original Gadar in theatres as well. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will hit theatres after 22 years of its original release and it will be a digitally remastered version in 4K and Dolby Atmos Sound. The film will be re-released on June 9, two months before the release of its sequel on August 11. Sunny Deol shared the news with his fans on his social media handle. He also said that the remastered trailer of the original will come out on May 26.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma once again and will also feature Simran Kaur, Luv Sinha and Manish Wadhwa as Pakistani Army General Viren Khan.