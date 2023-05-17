Months Ahead of Its Sequel, Sunny Deol Starrer Gadar To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was released in June 2021, the film was widely loved by all. It became a blockbuster and is enjoyed by all to date. While the shooting of the film’s sequel is currently underway, it has now been reported that Gadar is likely to re-release in theatres very soon. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Gadar will be re-released on June 9.

“Gadar is an emotion for the audience in India as also one of the dearest IP for Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and the stakeholders at Zee Studios. The team wants to celebrate the legacy of the first part before introducing the audience to the world of Gadar 2. Gadar will re-release in cinema halls all across the country on June 9, which coincides with the week in which Gadar released back in the day,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same as of now.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. In February this year, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on August 11, 2023 and released the first motion poster of the film. “Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again? #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023," Ameesha had written on Instagram while announcing the same.

Gadar was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan. Talking about the plot of the same, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. Reportedly, the story of Gadar 2 will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.