Gal Gadot Confirms Wonder Woman 3: 'It Is So Close To My Heart'

Under the visionary leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios has undergone remarkable transformations, paving the way for a complete reboot of the DC universe. Amidst these changes, Gal Gadot, who plays the iconic superhero, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, remains optimistic about the future of her beloved character. Despite previous films being scrapped, Gal Gadot recently expressed her hopes for developing Wonder Woman 3 in collaboration with James and Peter. In an interview with Comic Book prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gal Gadot candidly shared her excitement about the next instalment.

She said, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

While it was confirmed that Henry Cavill, who portrayed Superman in DC films, will no longer reprise the role, there were also reports indicating that Wonder Woman 3, initially intended to be the concluding film of Gal Gadot’s standalone trilogy, has been cancelled.

In an Instagram post, James Gunn took the opportunity to address a comment from a fan who expressed concern about Gal Gadot’s future in the DC Universe, after their return was previously announced. The filmmaker said, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

DC Studios has recently announced that David Corenswet will be portraying Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, while Rachel Brosnahan is set to star as Lois Lane. While Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, hadn’t heard who have landed the official roles but expressed that everyone involved in the tests and audition seemed worthy of the parts.

She said, “I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great. So I’m happy for them. It’s such a huge take-on and it’s such an exciting beginning to any actor and I wish whoever it’s going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

Next, Gal Gadot, along with actors Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan, is all set to grace the screen in the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The action-packed movie is scheduled to release on August 11.