Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington Secretly Welcomes 2nd Baby With Wife Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently welcomed a baby girl. This is their second baby. The couple who tied the knot back in 2018, welcomed their first child back in 2021. Their representative confirmed the news to a Hollywood news portal Page 6 that the couple is ‘delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.’

Earlier this year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kit had shared that his 2-year-old son is ‘about to get the shock of his life,’ when they Rose and he bring home his new sibling. He shared, “I don’t know if he’s really conceptually understood anything yet. He’s just loving life. My boy loves life. He charges around, and I think he’s going to be a great older brother. It’s just really exciting.”

Harington and Leslie had welcomed their first baby, a son in January 2021. They initially confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after Leslie debuted her baby bump for the U.K.’s Make Magazine.

As per People, when asked on ‘The Tonight Show’ what his son thinks of a newborn entering the family, Harington revealed that he doesn’t think his child has “quite conceptually understood it just yet.” “We’re trying to get him ready for it," he continued. “We point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby, mommy’s baby.’ And he points to his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’ I’m quite sure that’s - yeah, you’ll know soon enough.”

Kit made his television acting debut in 2011 with HBO’s Game of Thrones. It was on the sets of this series that Kit met his wife Rose Leslie. Rose played the role of Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series and that is when the two actors hit it off. The two characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, were star-crossed lovers in the Game of Thrones series, however, in real life, the two are happily together.