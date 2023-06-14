Ganesh Acharya Birthday: Oo Antava to Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, Latest Songs Choreographed by Him

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GANESH ACHARYA: Famed Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya turns 52, today. He began his choreography journey with an action drama film called Anaam in 1992 and went on to prepare dance numbers in over 200 feature films, to date. Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, among others, have worked with him. Ganesh Acharya has also acted in 25 films and directed five features. On his birthday, we look at five of his recently choreographed songs.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava (2021)

The item song from the highly successful Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise became a chartbuster upon release, thanks in no small part to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography. Samantha Ruth Prabhu oozes allure as she matches her steps with Allu Arjun in this Chandrabose-written track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Main Khiladi (remake) (2023)

Anyone who has grown up in the ‘90s would remember the original title song from the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-led action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994). The song was remixed for the new action comedy Selfiee, starring Kumar again, but with Emraan Hashmi as co-lead this time. Acharya even pays homage to the dance steps of the original choreographer Chinni Prakash. Take a look. Show Me The Thumka (2023)

The energetic, rhythmic track from the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, makes us tap our feet. Acharya’s masterful choreography, done full justice by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, awakens our inner dancers. Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega (2023)

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan bring a lot of kinetic energy to this Himesh Reshammiya track from the recently released romantic comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The dance video shows why Acharya is one of the most innovative choreographers. The music of the film was composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kudi Pataka (2023)

Acharya directed and choreographed this music video featuring singer Nato. The energetic Punjabi track is written, composed and performed by Nato herself.