Ganesh Anthem Song From Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari Out

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement for many reasons like the cast, rumours of a remake and the music as well.

Junglee Music Telugu unveiled the lyrical video of the song Ganesh Anthem from the film on Friday. Nandamuri Balakrishna looks glorious in a yellow kurta while Sreeleela looks elegant in a magenta and orange kurta set. The Ganesh Anthem song is an enjoyable track composed by Thaman S. Shyam Kasarla has penned the lyrics for this song while S Kareemullah and Maneesha Pandranki have provided the vocals. Sekhar Master has choreographed the track. The lyrical video of the song has garnered more than 6 Million views and counting. It also features some behind-the-scenes glimpses where the cast and crew are watching the final cut of the song. They are also seen discussing other aspects of the track with the makers. Watch the Ganesh Anthem song here:

Social media users loved the track and one of them commented that the Ganesh Anthem from Bhagavanth Kesari will be a must-play song on Ganesh Chaturthi. Another referred to the lyrics and the music of this song as mesmerising. Others also appreciated the energetic dance moves of Balakrishna and Sreeleela.

The teaser of Bhagavanth Kesari was also released some time back and received immense love from the moviegoers. It starts with the introduction of Arjun Rampal, who is portrayed as a ruler and then shows Nandamuri Balakrishna. The teaser is replete with punch dialogues like, “The reason for a ruler’s arrogance is hundreds of people behind him" and “But a stubborn person believes in himself and not others, etc". The teaser has received 23 million views so far.

Bhagavanth Kesari is the talk of the tinsel town for many reasons with the topmost being that the film is marking Arjun Rampal’s Telugu debut. He will play the role of antagonist Rahul Sanghvi, as revealed by the actor on Twitter.

It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro… pic.twitter.com/urHmQeQ070— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 14, 2023

Bhagavanth Kesari, backed by Shine Screens, will hit the big screens in India on October 19.