Gangs Of Wasseypur Fame Zeishan Qadri Calls Prabhas's Adipurush Writers 'Immature' For THIS Reason

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush had sparked a wave of mixed reactions among cinema lovers and critics upon its release. The film, which delved into the epic tale of Ramayan, had faced its fair share of criticism for its subpar visual effects, dialogues and questionable portrayal of the characters. However, the anger that was channeled towards the film mostly emanated from certain dialogues written by Manoj Muntashir. Now Gangs Of Wasseypur actor and writer Zeishan has blamed the writers for not doing proper research on the subject.

In an interview with ETimes, Zeishan shared, “I feel the writers were immature, you cannot put dialogues in the way they first presented in the movie. And if you feel that this is how mythological events are narrated, then sorry, you are not telling a katha (story). A film is a much larger scale and it has a worldwide release. I’m falling short of words for this. Whether you feel good or bad, but this was very immature writing and majorly it has upset the audience worldwide."

He added, “Ramayan is not your life, you are just a writer. It is part of a religion and how can you take it so lightly. Even when we made a film like Wasseypur, we put in so much research, whether we are portraying things correctly or not. So, one needs to research their audience also. Ramayan has been created numerous times, any Indian would know about it irrespective of their religion. So you need to research the audience on how they will react, which I feel they missed out on."

Adipurush stars Prabhas in role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film was released on June 16 and earned a staggering Rs 140 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film fell flat in just seven days.

Earlier, Manoj Muntashir had issued an apology on Twitter and wrote, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation🙏."

The apology came after Adipurush had been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since its release. Directed by Om Raut, the film was based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. In the movie, Prabhas was playing Lord Ram’s role whereas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played the role of Janaki and Lankesh respectively. However, Adipurush faced immense backlash from the audience for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman.