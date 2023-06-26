Gangs Of Wasseypur: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Getting Scolded By Anurag Kashyap For This Reason

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur forever changed the landscape of Indian Cinema when it was first released in 2012. Centered on the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families, the film had an ensemble cast, with Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. Its story spanned 68 years from 1941 to 2009.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who played the main lead, recalled in his recent interview that after getting his breakthrough role, he was so inspired by Hollywood legends like Al Pacino and Robert Di Niro that he started behaving like him, “Main pura Al Pacino banke gaya (I went like Al Pacino). I would even speak like him," the actor told Mashable India about the first day of the shoot.

However, Anurag Kashyap was not happy with his imitation and he scolded Nawazuddin for the same. He revealed, “Anurag (Kashyap) scolded me a lot at night. He told me, ‘You’re behaving too much like Al Pacino’. So I threw the entire façade away over night and I couldn’t sleep all night. When I went there the morning the next day, I went purely as Nawaz.”

The actor then explained that the realisation dawned upon him that he doesn’t have to portray a powerful person but instead carry the energy of his individuality,

“You don’t get powers just by playing it. For example, Anurag used to say, ‘You have 25 people standing behind you so you don’t have to play power. Just be normal and you’d look dangerous,”’ he concluded.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was most recently seen in back to back films such as Afwaah, Jogira Sarara Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor is now eagerly awaiting his next ‘Haddi’.