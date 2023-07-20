Gashmeer Mahajani Reacts To Trolls Criticising His Family On Father’s Death

The Marathi entertainment industry is mourning the death of veteran star Ravindra Mahajani. The 77-year-old actor turned director was found dead in his apartment in Pune. According to reports, the police suspected that the actor died around two to three days ago. The body of the late actor was handed over to the family for the rites after his autopsy.

The tragic death has led social media users to criticize Ravindra Mahajani’s son and actor Gashmeer Mahajani for not taking care of the late actor in his last days. Earlier, Gashmeer remained silent and avoided commenting or responding to the backlash but it seems like he has reached his breaking point.

Commenting on the hate comments on social media, Gashmeer took to Instagram Stories which has been deleted now. “Let’s let a star be a star. I and my fellow people will ensure that by being silent. If that brings hate or abuse to me or us, we are welcoming it more than anything. May the lord bless, Shanti to the departed soul…Om Shanti. He was my father and my mother’s husband and we knew him better than any of you. Maybe I will open up in future when the time is right," the Imlie actor wrote.

According to the Indian Express, Ravindra Mahajani used to stay alone in a rented apartment at the Xrbia Society in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade. The neighbours contacted police officials on July 14 at around 4.30 pm after they noticed a foul smell from the apartment. After the police officers arrived, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found the late actor lying on the ground.

Ravindra Mahajani was a renowned actor in Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati films. He was popular for his roles in Mumbai cha Fauzdar, Zoonj and Kalat Nakalat. He was last seen in the 2019 film Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker which was headlined by Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.