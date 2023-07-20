Gashmeer Mahajani’s Old Post For Sister Rashmi Goes Viral After Ravindra Mahajani’s Death

Actor Ravindra Mahajani passed away on July 15, leaving the Marathi film industry in shock and grief. Following his death, people are now focusing on his family members. Ravindra’s son Gashmeer Mahajani is an established actor in both Marathi and Hindi television, but not much is known about his daughter Rashmi. She is 13 years older than Gashmeer and stays away from the limelight. Rashmi did not follow her father’s footsteps into the world of acting.

A post made by Gashmeer three years ago on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan has now gone viral again on social media. In the post, Gashmeer talks about his relationship with Rashmi. Sharing some photos of them, right from childhood to the present time, Gashmeer referred to Rashmi as “Chhoti Ai” (younger mother), implying that his sister is like a mother figure to him since childhood.

In his post, Gashmeer says that right from kindergarten to 5th grade, Rashmi has done everything for him — from getting him ready to drop him off at school on her scooty. “I didn’t need to enter the world of cinema to become a hero. I was her star since birth. Whether my films succeeded or not, I have a fan who will always stand by me,” he said in the post, adding that her loyalty and love did not change depending on the situation. He said that whether his films work or not, he will always have a fan who stands by him at all times.

Last year, on the occasion of Women’s Day, Gashmeer also shared a post, celebrating the three women in his life — his mother, sister and wife. This post is also doing the rounds presently.