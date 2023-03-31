Gaslight Review: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Starrer Thriller Is Decent One-time Watch

Thrillers are a tricky genre for Bollywood to handle. They either manage to wow the audience — examples being Talaash (2012) and Gupt (1997) or they tend to backfire badly. With Gaslight, director Pavan Kirpalani tries his hand at the risque genre and manages to pass the test with grace marks. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead, the Disney+ Hotstar film lives rightly so with the present-day meaning of Gaslight — to manipulate someone so much that they question their sanity. A title that seems to fit perfectly in the scenarios that play out in this movie.

Gaslight revolves around Meesha (Sara Ali Khan), a princess, who returns home after several years to mend her ties with her royal blood father. However, upon her return, she is welcomed by her stepmom Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh) and her father is suspiciously missing. A series of paranormal events take place in the family palace that leads to the suspicion that either something is fishy or Meesha is hallucinating. The film goes on to uncover the truth.

Pavan Kirpalani, who has written the film with Neha Veena Sharma, has resorted to the old tricks of a Bollywood thriller. While this makes the film play safe with the twists, the duo is presenting a film in a post-lockdown phase wherein the audience has seen enough thrillers to untangle the mystery long before the climax even begins. This backfires on the film’s storytelling, making Gaslight predictable.

The pace of the first half also makes it easy to guess the twists and turns. Given that there are only three highs and no subplots, the film seems to be slow. However, the execution of the three twists keeps the audience hooked. The visuals deliver the jump scare they intend to, making you want to see what else is in store. But one of the scenes did suffer the Game of Thrones problem of dimming the lights too much. Given that cinematographer Ragul Herian Dharuman was trying to show the grey shade to convey the night sequence, the scene becomes darker than usual, making it tough to understand what is going on.

The winner of the film is undoubtedly the final twist. The writing is crisp, not too preachy, and takes you by surprise. From the moment the climax gear is put in, the film holds your attention. Another thing that works for the film is the background score. In the scenes featuring the twists, the score gives the scare enough push to leave a lasting impact.

Unfortunately, Gaslight is weak on the performance front. Sara Ali Khan shines in the climax but appears to have more or less similar expressions throughout the film. Given that this is her first non-chirpy role, it seems like she wanted to keep a straight face to ensure an intense mood but in some places, in some scenes, it doesn’t work in her favour.

Vikrant is another actor that surprisingly doesn’t live up to the expectation. The actor, who has given us subtle and memorable performances in films such as Haseen Dillruba and Cargo, gives an uneven performance in Gaslight. While there are scenes in which he quietly lets the women take the lead, he gets strangely loud in the climax. Vikrant has often moved us with his silence and Gaslight could have also been one of those movies wherein he could have easily caused goosebumps with his cold act instead of getting violently loud, a choice that seems to be a maker’s decision but falls flat on the actor.

Chitrangda delivers what is demanded of her. I do wish her role had a little more to offer, maybe a few more intimate scenes with the supporting cast to make her case stronger in the pre-climax scenes.

Bottom line: Gaslight feels like the 70s and 80s thriller movie that has got a new-age makeover. Those who don’t watch the genre that often can give this movie a shot. It is a decent one-time watch.

