Gauahar Khan Slams Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Calls Them 'Dumb' For Their Comment On Fasting

Pop singer Justin Beiber and his wife Hailey Bieber recently made a comment on fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan. And their statements haven’t gone down well with Gauahar Khan who called the couple dumb over their comments. The celebrity duo laughed over the concept of fasting during Ramadan stating that it deprives one’s body of nutrition.

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories to slam Justin Beiber and Hailey Beiber. She shared the clip of the interview along with her thoughts. It read, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly."

For the unaware, the interview of Justin and Hailey was shared by the Instagram handle Hijab modern where the two of them were seen discussing the aspect of fasting and how it doesn’t make any sense to them. The singer expressed, “"I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly."

To that, Hailey added, “Fasting off food never really made sense to me. if you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar. We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!"

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan is very well following up with the tradition of Ramadan. The actress along with her husband Zaid Darbar constantly keep the fans updated about their Roza and other things. Gauahar Khan was last seen in Salt City and Shiksha Mandal. She was also a part of Neha Kakkar’s music video with Rohanpreet Singh Baarish Mein Tum.

Read all the Latest Movies News here