Gauahar Khan Takes An Indirect Dig At Rakhi Sawant For 'Disregarding' Islam, Calls Her 'Shameless'

Gauahar Khan has lashed out at those who are ‘disregarding’ Islam with their ‘publicity hungry stunts’. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long note in which she demanded action against those who are allegedly exploiting sacred things for their ‘drama’. Interestingly, this comes after Rakhi Sawant’s recent visit to the holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she was doing Umrah. Gauahar’s post has left everyone wondering if she is taking an indirect dig at Rakhi.

“N then there are losers taking Islam for granted n making a joke out of this holy pilgrimage which is soooooosacred to believers of Islam. I wonder how did a drama hungry person get to visit n use n to create more drama?? One minute u have accepted Islam, the next minute “oh I didn’t do it willingly" … what bull**it. U don’t deserve to understand the beauty of Islam if u can disregard it n accept it when it suits your publicity hungry stunts! Shameless creatures," Gauahar wrote.

“I wish a board of Islam in India or Saudi take strict action against such publicity stunts, so people can’t exploit something sacred! N by the way wearing horrendous looking abayas doesn’t make u Muslim, having akidah n understand the 5 pillars of Islam," the actress added.

This comes days after Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the paparazzi dressed in a striking red abaya, along with a silver purse, silver crown and silver pumps as additional accessories. Interacting with paps, she was heard saying, “Kisne kaha ki aurat abaya mein khoobsurat nahi lagti especially Bollywood mein (who said a woman doesn’t look beautiful in an abaya). Follow me."

Rakhi Sawant claims she accepted Islam after her wedding to Adil Khan Durrani last year. However, earlier this year, Adil was picked up from her residence and arrested. The two levelled several allegations against each other and then parted ways. Adil has now been granted bail.