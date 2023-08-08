Gauri Khan And Suhana Opt For Comfy Casuals As Mother Daughter Get Spotted In The City; Watch

Suhana Khan has been trending ever since her upcoming film The Archies trailer has released. The film is slated to release on Netflix. Well, the budding actress often gets spotted in the city and today she was seen with her mother Gauri Khan. The mother-daughter duo looked cool in comfy yet stylish casuals.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Gauri wearing multi colour jacket paired with jeans. She completed the look with glares and subtle makeup. Suhana looked pretty in white simple dress. She was carrying a bag and left her hair open. The Archies actor recently shared a bundle of happy moments from her Goa vacation. The photos were also accompanied by a little note which read, “I Goa.” On seeing the photos, fans and well wishers dropped in heartfelt comments. Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday wrote, “How did u think of this caption super creative.” One the other hand, Navya Nanda dropped in a heart emoji.

Watch the video here:

The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.

The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is slated for a release later this year. On Father’s Day Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to his daughter Suhana and re-shared the teaser clip of The Archies. The superstar wrote, “On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for The Archies!.”