Gauri Khan Hides Her Face, Decides Not To Pose For Paps As She Gets Snapped With Suhana; Watch

Suhana Khan may still have some time to make her big screen debut, however the young star kid enjoys a massive fan following already. Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana is known for her charm, wit and sensibility. She if often spotted in town, and never fails to win our hearts with her gestures, be it greeting the paparazzi or clicking photos with her fans. Recently, she was spotted exiting a restaurant in town with her mom.

While Suhana posed for the shutterbugs, Gauri hid her face while making her way towards the car. A video of the same has gone viral. Have a look :

Suhana looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. She kept her way locks lose, and donned one of her brightest smiles. She completed her look with hoop earrings and looked effortlessly glam. Gauri on the other hand pulled off chic-causal look donning a white shirt which she paired with a yellow blazer and blue denim jeans. Suhana and Gauri surely dished out major mother-daughter goals.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip.

The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.

The film is slated for a release on Netflix, later this year.