Gauri Khan Looks Chic In Stylish Casuals As She Gets Papped With Her Friends; Watch

Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, manages to make headlines whenever she steps out. Today, the star wife was seen with her friends in the city. She was looking cool in stylish casuals as she showcased her fashion sense. The video went viral in no time.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Gauri was seen wearing a white colour top with a denim skirt. The star wife kept her makeup minimalistic and tied her hair in a bun style. She also poses for the shutterbugs. Well, fans were not seen liking her fashion sense. One of them wrote, “Gauri showing time and time again that money can’t buy class or style.” Another wrote, “Kya fayda srk ki wife ban na jab kapde pehen ne ka sense na ho.. Kahi se bhi stylist nahi lag rahi.”

Watch the video here:

Recently, Gauri Khan was spotted with her daughter Suhana Khan. While Suhana posed for the shutterbugs, Gauri hid her face while making her way towards the car. A video of the same has gone viral. Suhana looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. She kept her way locks lose, and donned one of her brightest smiles. She completed her look with hoop earrings and looked effortlessly glam. Gauri on the other hand pulled off chic-causal look donning a white shirt which she paired with a yellow blazer and blue denim jeans. Suhana and Gauri surely dished out major mother-daughter goals.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

While on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan. Today, the second song from the film featuring Nayanthara was released. The action thriller is releasing on September 7. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani.