Gauri Khan Refused Interview To Anusha Dandekar? Latter Breaks Silence, Says 'Some People...'

Anusha Dandekar recently attended an event in Mumbai which was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan. A video from the event later went viral on social media in which VJ Anusha was seen interacting with Gauri. Seemingly, Anusha asked Gauri and Suhana for a byte but the superstar’s wife refused for the same.

However, Anusha has now issued a clarification regarding the same. She took to her Instagram stories, slammed ‘bullies’ and mentioned how ‘some people do not like giving interviews’.

“The constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and just because you are so called fans of people who weren’t at this event, you want to make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can’t be part of your plan. Some people don’t like to give interviews and never have and that’s totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END," she wrote.

“I think I did a great job and I’m really good at what I do…but no one’s stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies," the VJ added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anusha will soon be seen in the Marathi film titled Baap Manus. It also stars Pushkar Jog in the lead and will hit theatres on June 16, 2023. Talking about her role in the film, Anusha had last year said, “Honestly, my role isn’t huge but coming back to Marathi films is!!! And I wanted to do it right… and even though I thought I spoke okay Marathi, I realised it was way worse than I thought! So, I had a diction coach for 15 days almost two to three hours a day and even though my English accent is heavy… and it will take a lot more for me to make it sound authentic, I love the process.”

