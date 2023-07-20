Gauri Khan Shares A Rare Glimpse Of An Aesthetic Corner In Mannat, Fans Say 'Always Gorgeous'

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan is a talented interior designer. Known to have designed spaces for high-profile individuals such as Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren, the creative diva never fails to impress us. Recently, she shared a rare picture on Instagram that showcased her posing radiantly in front of an aesthetic corner of Mannat that she has designed herself.

On Wednesday, Gauri took to her Instagram handle to share a rare picture from one of the exquisite looking corners from her heavenly abode Mannat. In the snap, we can see Gauri leaning against a wooden wardrobe that rests with a light purple wall as a backdrop. There is also a painting, a lantern and other lovely features that added glam and poise to that place. Gauri wore a denim jacket and paired it with black t-shirt and ripped denim jeans. Promoting her recently released book, she wrote in the caption, “A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes . To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book."

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar reacted to Gauri’s post with star and heart eyes emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Wow, that looks amazing!" Another one commented, “Most beautiful Mrs Khan!" Someone else said, “Always gorgeous!" A fan also stated, “Beautiful picture ma’am!!"

Interior designer and producer Gauri Khan recently added a new feather to her hat. She turned author with a coffee table book titled My Life In Design, in which she charts out her journey as a designer with exclusive pictures of her and her family – husband Shah Rukh Khan and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Published by Penguin Random House, it was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Monday (May 15). Present at the launch was also Shah Rukh, who heaped praise on his wife and her creative instincts. In his signature wit, he said, “She’s designing houses, hotels and restaurants. Except for my rooms in my house, she’s designing everything else in the world. But I’m a forgiving person, magnanimous by heart (smiles).”

Crediting her for making their house a home and bringing up their children when he was busy making a name for himself in showbiz, he elaborated, “For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy settling down in Mumbai. This overwhelming response we got from the profession that I’m in - just to deal with it, lead a normal life and bring up the children - she never realised that there was an aspect of hers that needed to have some kind of life and give vent to.”