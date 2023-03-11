Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has designed homes for many A-list stars over the years. She has even demonstrated her skill at places like a Mexican restaurant in Bandra, a hotel in Goa, and a luxury bar in Delhi. She has entered the e-commerce space with her premier luxury lifestyle brand, Gauri Khan Designs, to offer a wide range of high-end office and home products. Through her e-commerce website, Gauri Khan is providing everything, from luxury furniture to pillow covers, to make a space look fancy and high-end. These designs are gradually becoming everyone’s favourite, but their prices have blown everyone’s mind, especially the middle-class and upper-middle-class, failing to digest the price of products.

Gauri Khan joined hands with the e-commerce website Tata Cliq Luxury in 2022 to launch a range of luxury products from her company Gauri Khan Designs. She established this company in August 2017, to launch a one-stop destination for luxury decor products. From hotels and cafes to home furnishing, everything is available here.

According to sources, recently two items listed from Gauri Khan Designs were trolled by users. A dustbin and a shell table lamp received a lot of trolls. The company was trolled by internet users for selling a dustbin worth Rs 15,340. They claimed that its design is quite basic. A user made fun of the designers at Gauri Khan Designs by saying that the products in Army canteens are better. A white shell table lamp from Gauri Khan Designs worth Rs 1,59,300 also offended internet users. The trolls made fun of the business for selling such a high-priced lamp.

A bedsheet available in Gauri Khan’s Design costs more than Rs 20,000. The cost of carpets is above 1 lakh. The cost of a serving tray is also around Rs 16,000. Many users expressed their disbelief at these prices.

