Gautami Patil Surname Row: Maratha Seva Sangh Leader Surendra Patil Backs Lavani Artist
1-MIN READ

Gautami Patil Surname Row: Maratha Seva Sangh Leader Surendra Patil Backs Lavani Artist

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 14:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Gautami Patil, in a recent interaction, said that she would continue to use the surname, Patil.



Surendra said that Patil is a very common surname and it is not appropriate to intimidate the dance artist for using it.

Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil has amassed a sizable fan base across Maharashtra with her dance performances. The actress has also been subjected to criticism on numerous occasions, the latest one being about her surname. In an interview with TV 9, Rajendra Jarad Patil, of the Maratha Coordinator said that Gautami’s surname is not Patil but Chabukswar. Rajendra has warned her to not use the Patil surname anymore, failing which, her shows will not be allowed in Maharashtra.

Now, Surendra Patil, the leader of Maratha Seva Sangh in Jalgaon, has supported Gautami. While interacting with the media, Surendra said that Patil is a very common surname and it is not correct to intimidate the dance artist for using it. He told media persons that Gautami is a talented dance artist and some people are trying to malign her and Lavani’s art form. But, he said in the closing statement that Maratha Seva Sangh will always support her.

Gautami has also reacted to the controversy. In her program held in Virar, she visited Shri Satyanarayana and interacted with the journalists. The dance artist said that her surname is Patil and she will continue to use it, regardless of what others think of it.

Gautami also received flak sometime back when one of her events was held at Indira Gandhi School Ground, which is close to the AIIMS Hospital and Research Center in Aundh, Pune. People questioned the administration and asked how they allowed a loud event in the vicinity of a hospital.

Social activist Vaishali Patkar, the president of Aundh Vikas Mach (AVM), told Pune Mirror that organisers should be mindful before organising such an event. Patkar said that the noise pollution norms were flouted during this event which was held right next to the AIMS hospital. “I wonder how police grant permission to such events,” Patkar said.

On the work front, Gautami keeps entertaining the audience with her Youtube channel named officialgautami941. The dance artist shared a video of her shopping spree on May 19. Check the video here-

She is also looking forward to her upcoming film Ghungroo.

first published:May 27, 2023, 14:38 IST
last updated:May 27, 2023, 14:38 IST