Gautham Vasudev Menon Grooves With Singer Karthik In Viral Clip

Director, screenwriter, producer, and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, who works predominantly in Tamil films, is currently making headlines all over social media. Recently, a video of director Gautham Vasudev Menon singing and grooving along with singer Karthik to the song Ava en anjala daaa from his 2008 movie Vaaranam Aayiram went viral. The clip was shared by singer Karthik on his official Instagram handle. The video is from an event attended by both Karthik and Gautham Vasudev Menon. They are both seen standing on stage. Kartik is singing the song, while Gautham is seen lip-syncing along with him and dancing.

Watch the video here:

Fans loved their performances. One of the users commented, “What an absolute pleasure". Another one said, “Blessed my eyes but couldn’t attend the concert."

“What a bliss to watch!" wrote the third user. Many dropped red heart emoticons in the comment box.

Vaaranam Aayiram was written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Suriya plays both father and son in the action drama, and Sameera Reddy makes her Tamil debut. The movie also featured Simran and Divya Spandana in pivotal roles. Harris Jayaraj wrote the music for the movie.

The movie was a big hit at the box office and also turned out to be Suriya’s biggest hit at the time, and it eventually became a cult favourite. It won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

However, on the work front, Gautham Vasudev Menon will soon be seen in the upcoming Dhruva Natchathiram, where he will both act and direct. The music for the Tamil-language spy thriller film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, whereas the cinematography was handled by Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T. John, and Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, and editing was done by Praveen Antony.