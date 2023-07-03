Genelia Deshmukh Meets Her JTYJN Co-Star Imran Khan at a Quirky Spot: 'We Often Catch Up At...'

It’s been 15 years since Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan’s film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na hit the theatres and became a massive hit. While the film has attained a cult status now, Genelia recently shared that she doesn’t relate to her character ‘Aditi’ from the film anymore.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Genelia told Hindustan Times, “Aditi was very close to me back then. She was a firebrand, someone who spoke her emotions. I was young and just went with no makeup, all-natural. So, it was just me and how I was. However, today, I am different from Aditi because I think before speaking.”

While Imran has quit acting and away from the film world, he is still in touch with Genelia. The actress shared that now their kids are in the same school and quite often they catch up and shared a great camaraderie. “Our kids are now in the same school, so we often catch up at the school.”

Genelia also revealed that in order to step into the shoes of Aditi, she gave three screen tests. In the same interview, she shared, “When you do an Aamir Khan production, you have to test to get the film. There were three screen tests that I did before finally getting the role. There was a month of reading and hanging out together. All of that really helped because we were friends before we knew it. It was such a natural process.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback to films after almost 10 years with a romantic drama Ved helmed by her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh himself. The film was a remake of the 2019 Telugu language romantic drama, Majili. The film turned out to be a box office success and garnered good reviews from fans and critics alike.