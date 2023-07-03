CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Genelia Deshmukh Meets Her JTYJN Co-Star Imran Khan at a Quirky Spot: 'We Often Catch Up At...'
1-MIN READ

Genelia Deshmukh Meets Her JTYJN Co-Star Imran Khan at a Quirky Spot: 'We Often Catch Up At...'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 19:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Genelia Deshmukh opens up on her bonding with Imran Khan.

Genelia Deshmukh opens up on her bonding with Imran Khan.

Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback to films after almost 10 years with a romantic drama Ved helmed by her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh himself.

It’s been 15 years since Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan’s film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na hit the theatres and became a massive hit. While the film has attained a cult status now, Genelia recently shared that she doesn’t relate to her character ‘Aditi’ from the film anymore.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Genelia told Hindustan Times, “Aditi was very close to me back then. She was a firebrand, someone who spoke her emotions. I was young and just went with no makeup, all-natural. So, it was just me and how I was. However, today, I am different from Aditi because I think before speaking.”

While Imran has quit acting and away from the film world, he is still in touch with Genelia. The actress shared that now their kids are in the same school and quite often they catch up and shared a great camaraderie. “Our kids are now in the same school, so we often catch up at the school.”

Genelia also revealed that in order to step into the shoes of Aditi, she gave three screen tests. In the same interview, she shared, “When you do an Aamir Khan production, you have to test to get the film. There were three screen tests that I did before finally getting the role. There was a month of reading and hanging out together. All of that really helped because we were friends before we knew it. It was such a natural process.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback to films after almost 10 years with a romantic drama Ved helmed by her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh himself. The film was a remake of the 2019 Telugu language romantic drama, Majili. The film turned out to be a box office success and garnered good reviews from fans and critics alike.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. genelia deshmukh
  3. Imran Khan
  4. Riteish Deshmukh
first published:July 03, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 19:57 IST