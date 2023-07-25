Genelia D'Souza Opens Up On Riteish Deshmukh Being Blamed For Her Acting Break: He said, 'Because of You...'

Genelia D’Souza, known for her memorable roles in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force and Tera Naal Love Ho Gaya, took a break from showbiz after marrying Riteish Deshmukh and becoming a devoted mother to sons Riaan and Rahyl. However, she made a comeback with the romantic-drama Ved," directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself. In a recent interview, Genelia addressed her break from acting, and Riteish responded to whether his family influenced her decision to stop working.

Genelia, during the interview with indianexpress.com, shared that she knew she couldn’t have managed both. “For me, my call sheet is my call sheet, and anything beyond that bothers me. I have that discipline and I knew I wouldn’t be able to share my time. However, after I did take a break, I started getting comfortable and it was Riteish, who gave me a wake-up call,” she said.

Genelia revealed how she used to watch shows like Delhi Crime and think of playing similar roles. Her husband, Riteish, told her that if she loved such opportunities, she should pursue them. “He said I was being negligent about something I love. And that actually made me realise I don’t need to work the way I used to. I could take up projects when and how I wanted to. Earlier, I would totally devote myself to film after film. Now, I am also in a state where my kids have grown up and are busy with their own things. So I have time to fit in my own things in the schedule,” she shared.

Even during her break from acting, Genelia continued to receive film offers. However, after she appeared in Ved, the number of calls tripled. “Thankfully people were still calling me but it was few as many thought I had quit acting. Surprisingly, they all thought I left the industry because I got married to this family (Riteish is the son of former Maharashtra CM, late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh). For them, it was never about me. Riteish would often tell me that you don’t want to work and because of you people are telling me,” she said.