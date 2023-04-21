Genelia D'Souza REVEALS Why She Left Acting After Marrying Riteish Deshmukh, Says 'I Wanted To...'

Genelia D’Souza has played memorable roles in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force and Tera Naal Love Ho Gaya. While the actress had taken a break from the showbiz business after marrying her beau Riteish Deshmukh and later becoming a doting mom to sons Riaan and Rahyl, Genelia D’Souza had made a comeback with a romantic-drama Ved helmed by Riteish Deshmukh himself. In a recent interview, Genelia D’Souza addressed taking a break and Riteish Deshmukh answered whether his family stopped her from working.

On Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, Genelia D’Souza explained, “I had worked so much in all these different industries and we literally had a long distance relationship, even both of us. So I just felt that after marriage, I wanted to prioritize differently, right? And everyone the first thing when I got married said ‘Riteish told you not to work?’ I said no."

Adding to that, Riteish shared, “Everyone was like ‘You are not working because of Riteish? Is it because of family? Because for me, family is me and her. It does not be the extended family. I think in our whole family there could be certain perception because of the political position my father held that, oh, you come from a certain family, but for us, it’s me, Genelia and the kids, extended family. And of course, there is a responsibility towards what the family does, but our decisions are led by us and not by anyone else."

He also emphasized, “And also in that, I think there is equal amount of respect that whatever Genelia wants to do, it’s her decision. I will never, ever tell her what to do. And she respects my decisions also. And at the same time, in fact, right now she is back, she’s doing three, four films. I said, you have to in fact, I said that I will make a film in Marathi and you have to do the film."

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. The actors have also worked together in ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’, ‘Lai Bhari’ and ‘Masti’, and are set to headline Shaad Ali’s film ‘Mister Mummy’ after a period of 10 long years. Touted to be a comedy drama, the film would tell the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children but destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts.

