Genelia D'Souza Would Love Be A Part Of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2, Says 'Please Put It Out In The Universe'

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead recently completed 15 years and the film holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Among the cast members, Genelia D’Souza as Aditi was widely loved by both critics and fans. And now 15 years later, Genelia D’Souza has expressed to be a part of a sequel to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

In an interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Genelia D’Souza shared that the recall value of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is such that even today people address her as Aditi when she is out,"Yes. I’m very grateful that after 15 years of the film they still remember. When a film works and it’s a big hit, it’s very short lived. But when 15 years down the line, someone is still talking about that film, that’s when you know this is your heart!"

Commenting on the possibility of a sequel to the cult-film, Genelia stated,"I would love to please put it out in the universe. I remember when we were doing the film, Abbas would suggest part two and talk about expansive ideas, just out of fun. But I hope someday they write something because it has huge potential.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na marked the debut of not just one, but two promising actors, Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar. The film’s ensemble cast also included Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Ayaz Khan, Nirav Mehta, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija and Shakun Batra who portrayed key roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Genelia D’Souza will be seen in her upcoming film Trial Period. The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days! The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav Kaul – who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son. What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Presented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen, Trial Period assures to be a perfect family entertainer.