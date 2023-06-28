Ghajini Actor Asin Sparks DIVORCE Rumours, Deletes All Pics With Husband Rahul Sharma

Ghajini actress Asin grabbed headlines on Wednesday morning as rumours about her alleged divorce from husband Rahul Sharma surfaced on the internet. Asin, who is not very active on social media, sparked split rumours after a media publication pointed out that the actress deleted all her photos with Rahul from her Instagram account.

Asin has also removed her wedding pictures from her social media profile, which has left fans wondering if the couple is heading for a divorce. Asin, who worked with Aamir Khan in a blockbuster movie Ghajini, had last posted on Instagram in October 2022. However, a fan page dedicated to Asin claimed that she had deleted her photos with Rahul in February itself. The fan page claims further, “This is not the first time she deleted her posts also, like she has deleted for example her parents’ wedding anniversary pic, does that mean she has some issues with them ? She has deleted the post about Sridevi on her demise, does that mean she no longer loves Sridevi?"

Asin has kept only one photo with her husband on her Instagram account, which features a moving tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor. The black-and-white photo is from Asin and Rahul’s wedding reception, which was attended by Rishi Kapoor.

Asin and Rahul were blessed with a baby girl, named Arin, in 2017. Asin decided to quit acting when she tied the knot with Rahul, the owner of Indian tech giant Micromax, in 2016. Asin made her acting debut in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. She appeared in several Tamil films before she entered Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 release Ghajini. She also received three Filmfare awards during the course of her acting career. Her last film All Is Well was released in 2015. She was also seen in Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 in 2013.