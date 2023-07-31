Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan Is Intense Coach, Saiyami Dons Cricketer's Jersey in First Look

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyyami Kher’s highly anticipated sports drama Ghoomer is all set to release on August 18. Ahead of the same, the makers recently revealed the first look of the lead actors. In the film, Abhishek will be stepping into the shoes of a coach, while Saiyyami essays the role of a specially-abled bowler.

Dropping the motion poster from the film, Abhishek wrote, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai. #GhoomerInCinemas on 18th August!”. Helmed by R Balki, the film’s trailer will be released in 3 days.

Earlier while speaking about her role in Ghoomer, Saiyyami had shared, “I play the role of a left-handed bowler in Ghoomer, and, for me, in real life, I am a right-handed player. I could never actually step into the shoes of a real-life para-athlete, but even the small hurdles I had to overcome as an athlete myself reminded me of things we take for granted. Preparing and filming for Ghoomer opened my eyes in a way that I never thought would happen to go into it. It was a physically and emotionally challenging time, but my struggles were minuscule when compared to those heroes who make our country proud by participating in so many sports as para-athletes.”

Ghoomer is also set to have its world premiere at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film which also stars Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sports person portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. R Balki, renowned for his emotionally charged narratives, has solidified his position as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful storytellers.

Balki and Abhishkek said in a joint statement, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer”.