What happens when you meet a stranger and fall in love with her? Even if she belongs to a different city, you will try to be in contact with her. But what if she doesn’t respond to your calls and messages? You go to her city and look for her. Chris Evans’ Ghosted trailer’s first half is just the same, but with a twist in the later half. He is kidnapped by strangers on visiting his lover Ana De Armas’ city. His GF comes to her rescue and Chris’ character comes to know that she is a CIA agent, and next we see her performing high-octane action sequences that are sure to give you an adrenaline rush!

Chris Evans took to Instagram to unveil the trailer of his upcoming film Ghosted also starring Ana de Armas and it is all things interesting.

Take a look:

Speaking of the film, it is directed by Dexter Fletcher who is probably best known for his work on the two musical biopics of music legends Freddie Mercury and Elton John. After Bryan Singer was forced to quit, Fletcher took over as the uncredited director of the Oscar-Winning Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The following year he directed Taron Egerton in Rocketman, a jukebox musical biopic about John.

Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have previously worked together for the 2009 horror comedy Zombieland, and in 2016 with Marvel and Fox’s Deadpool where their witty and sharp script brought to life Ryan Reynolds’ iconic Wade Wilson. Wernick and Reese wrote the sequels for both: Zombieland: Double Tap and Deadpool 2, and are currently attached as the writers of the upcoming Deadpool 3 for Disney, which will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those unaware, this is the third time, in recent years that Evans and De Armas have teamed up, following Knives Out, the Rian Johnson whodunit about the mysterious death of a successful writer, and The Grey Man, from the Russo Brothers which also starred Ryan Gosling, for Netflix.

Speaking of the star cast, apart from Chris and Ana, the movie features Adrien Brody as Leveque, Mike Moh as Wagner, Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov, Marwan Kenzari as Marco, Anna Deavere Smith as Claudia Yates, Lizze Broadway as Mattie, Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson, Tiya Sircar as Patti, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan.

Ghosted is produced by Apple Studios, Skydance Media with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Julie Daly serving as producers along with Evans, Wernick, and Reese. The filming of the movie began on February 14, 2022, in Atlanta and Washington D.C., and it wrapped in May 2022. The film is slated for release on Apple TV+ in April.

