Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt On Love-Hate Relationship With Fans

With its high-octane drama and plot twists, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences glued to their TV screens. The love triangle of a young police officer Virat, which kick-started with his marriage to Sai for fulfilling the promise he made to a dying senior has undergone several changes with his ex-lover Pakhi creating trouble in their marital life. The romantic tale continues to add new shades to the lead characters which prompts love-hate responses thrown in their way.

In a recent interaction with BollywoodMDB, Neil Bhatt who plays Virat in the show, opened up about both positive and negative reception of his role. He claims to be happy with viewers’ 24/7 obsession with the show when its actual run-time on the small screen is just 30 minutes. The actor believes this major traction is the result of the constant twists to increase engagement. Neil Bhatt is happy that they’re excelling in generating conversations. “Whether it is positive or negative is secondary. The audience is very involved with the three principal characters- Sai, Virat, and Pakhi,” he said.

The television personality acknowledges the fact that viewers might have a vivid range of opinions about the three characters. “I am thrilled that people have a view of loving and hating Virat and I take it positively for whatever we do and perform has an impact. Whatever is happening is a result of sheer hard work and planning,” he continued. He seems to be confident Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is “giving high drama with an entertainment quotient.”

Currently, on the show, the makers have introduced another male lead Harshad Arora who essays Dr Satya Adhikari. With a major rift caused between Virat and Pakhi, Sai finds her only escape by entering a marriage of understanding with Dr Satya. A broken Virat, who is still reeling from Sai’s extreme decision, is torn between his son Vinu’s longing for his mother Pakhi while keeping his family together. Meanwhile, Pakhi played by Aishwarya Sharma is shown to have moved away for a while, as she gears up for her participation in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.