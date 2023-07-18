Gigi Hadid Arrested Over Possession Of Marijuana In Cayman Islands, Released On Bail

Gigi Hadid allegedly encountered a customs issue when she was charged with drug possession after marijuana was found in her luggage recently. This isn’t the first time Gigi has been associated with drug-related news, as she had earlier faced criticism for an incident involving cocaine at a Victoria’s Secret event back in 2015.

According to local news outlet Cayman Marl Road, Gigi Hadid and her friend arrived in the Cayman Islands on a private plane. Customs officials reportedly found marijuana and related items in their luggage, leading to their arrest for suspicion of importing marijuana. After being taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, they were released on bail. Two days later, on July 12, they appeared in court, pleaded guilty, and were fined $1,000 each. They are not facing any additional charges.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her representative told E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," she added.

Gigi was in Mumbai back in April to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The American model and television personality made a fashionable statement at the event, dressed in a floral-print three-piece set, and graciously posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue.

On the personal front, Gigi is rumoured to be dating Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, although neither has confirmed their relationship. Gigi was previously in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik. The sparks of their link-up began surfacing after their September 2022 appearance at the Fashion Week in New York City. Post which they’ve been spotted together in several public gatherings. As per the latest report by Page Six, the duo seemingly spent this weekend together.