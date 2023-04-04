Gigi Hadid Asked Varun Dhawan To Carry Her? Shiamak Davar Makes BIG Revelation Amid Backlash

Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar, who also looked after the dance performances for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), has now opened up about the controversial clip of Varun Dhawan swooping the American model Gigi Hadid in his arms, swirling her, and giving her a peck on the cheek. The ace choreographer has now clarified that the whole controversial act was pre-decided. He confirmed that it was Gigi who had asked Varun Dhawan to bring her to the stage.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the choreographer said, “Varun told me that Gigi said to him, ‘When you are going to be on stage, bring me up’, to which he said, ‘Okay’. That’s why he picked her up. It was her idea and everything was preplanned."

Varun Dhawan was criticised on social media as people felt that the peck on the cheek involved no consent from Gigi Hadid. However, the American model later clarified through a story on her Instagram that she was happy with whatever happened and that her Bollywood dream had come true. Varun clarified the situation through his Twitter account and called it preplanned. He also replied to a user who had trolled him.

“I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage, so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things," he tweeted.

Varun Dhawan’s explanation of the situation has stirred up the internet. While many of his fans defended and praised him as a reputable actor in the industry, others criticized him for making the model awkward and giving a wrong representation of our country’s culture.

The NMACC launch had a star-studded red carpet with Hollywood stars attending the event as well. The event had panel talks, dance, and musical performances to celebrate the opening of the center’s various visual arts, costume, and theatre-focused spaces. One of the highlights of the event was Shah Rukh Khan’s performance of his hit song from Pathaan.

