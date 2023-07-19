Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Her Arrest, Shares Bikini Pics and Says: 'All’s Well That Ends Well'

Gigi Hadid was arrested over the possession of marijuana. The supermodel was returning from a holiday when the customs caught her with the drug in her luggage and arrested her last week. She was later released on bail. After the news broke, Gigi took to Instagram to share her cryptic reaction to the arrest. She shared a post featuring photos and videos from her trip to Cayman Islands, where she was arrested, and wrote, “All’s well that ends well."

The post first featured a video of Gigi with a friend, dressed in a bikini and enjoying the sun by the sea. She followed it up with a photo in which she was seen wearing a yellow bikini and soaking in the sun. The third featured a plate of oysters, which she followed by photos of her friends. Many shared their reactions in the comments section.

“She winning the idgaf war lmao," a user wrote. “She couldn’t care less lmao," added another. “I like to imagine she’s posting this while getting bailed out," a comment read. “If this is what jail looks like sign me up," a fourth user joked. “Cause mama I’m in love with a criminal," another jokingly commented, referring to the lines of Britney Spears’ song, Criminal. “Lol maybe next time read the laws on a foreign country you know nothing about :)" a user advised.

According to local news outlet Cayman Marl Road, Gigi Hadid and her friend arrived in the Cayman Islands on a private plane. Customs officials reportedly found marijuana and related items in their luggage, leading to their arrest for suspicion of importing marijuana. After being taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, they were released on bail. Two days later, on July 12, they appeared in court, pleaded guilty, and were fined $1,000 each. They are not facing any additional charges.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her representative told E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," they added.

Meanwhile, a source close to Gigi told TMZ that the weed was not discovered in her personal bag but in her fellow travellers’ bags. But since the plane was booked under her name, she was also held accountable. The insider also hinted that the officials sought a bribe from Gigi but the supermodel refused and chose to go through a legal process instead.

Cayman cops denied the allegations and told the outlet, “Our officers categorically deny the bribery related allegation which has been made against them by Ms. Hadid. However, we invite Ms. Hadid to make a formal complaint to our Professional Standards Unit so that they can independently review the case in order to determine if there is any evidence to support her allegation."