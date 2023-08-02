Pics: Gigi Hadid Is Having The Best Summer Ever With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is having a summer filled with delightful moments. She recently gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her sunny days. The model shared a photo carousel featuring herself enjoying the season alongside her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai. The glimpses show a variety of activities, including Gigi Hadid feeding horses and gathering vegetables from their family farm. The picture series also captures precious moments of Khai, who looks absolutely adorable in a rainbow tulle dress and neon green shoes while peering over the side of a boat on a lake. Elsewhere in the photo dump, Khai is seen enjoying sweet treats, picking blueberries and savouring a pink ice cream bar. “Best of summer!” Gigi Hadid captioned her post.

Gigi Hadid kept Khai’s face hidden in the photos, just like she has done since her daughter was born. Back in 2021, Gigi Hadid explained her decision in an open letter. She addressed the paparazzi, press, and fan accounts, emphasising that they have intentionally refrained from sharing their daughter’s face on social media. She said their wish for Khai is that she can have the freedom to choose how she presents herself to the world when her age is right. As parents, they want Khai to grow up without the constant scrutiny that comes from being in the public eye. “It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC, and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, and if and when she is caught on camera, I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family,” she had written.

Nevertheless, her latest Instagram entry caught the attention of fans who couldn’t believe how grown up daughter Khai looked in the pictures. One of them wrote, “SHE’S SO BIG ALREADY?? HER HAIR???” Another one said, “She has grown so much.” One more comment read, “Can’t believe how big she is ! Feels like she was born yesterday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai, in 2020. Unfortunately, the couple decided to go their separate ways in 2021 following a controversy involving Malik and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Despite their split, there have been recent surprising interactions between the model and the former One Direction member that have caught the attention of fans and the media. Rumours of a potential reconciliation began spreading like wildfire after Gigi Hadid liked a shirtless photo of Zayn Malik on social media. However, there is no official confirmation about the same so far.