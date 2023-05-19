Girish Karnad Birth Anniversary: 5 Best Films of the Renowned Playwright and Actor

GIRISH KARNAD BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Girish Karnad was a prominent Indian playwright, actor, and director who made significant contributions to Indian theatre and cinema. He was born on May 19, 1938, in Maharashtra’s Matheran. Karnad’s work often explored the complexities of Indian culture, identity, and history, and his plays are considered a cornerstone of modern Indian theatre.

His legacy as a playwright and actor continues to inspire generations of Indian artists. Whether it was his memorable roles in movies such as Nishant, Manthan, and Swami or his plays such as Tughlaq and Yayati, Girish Karnad’s versatility as an actor and writer was unmatched.

To commemorate Girish Karnad’s birth anniversary, look at some of his remarkable contributions to Indian theatre and cinema. Here are five of his notable performances that have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.