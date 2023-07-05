Global Rights Of Pawan Kalyan's BRO Sold To People Cinemas, Movie To Release On July 28

The much-awaited movie of Power Star Pawan Kalyan, titled BRO, is set to hit the big screen worldwide on July 28. This film is a Telugu remake of the popular 2021 Tamil movie, Vinodhaya Sitham, and is written and directed by Samuthirakani, with screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram. The teaser of BRO was released recently and has already garnered an impressive 33 million views, thanks to the dynamic duo of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej.

In exciting news, the global rights for the movie have been sold for a staggering amount of Rs 40 crore to People Cinemas. Additionally, the satellite rights of the movie were sold to Zee Telugu for a reported sum of Rs 20 crores. Furthermore, the streaming rights of BRO have been acquired by Netflix. These lucrative ownership deals are a testament to the positive response the movie has received in recent weeks.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, BRO sees director Samuthirakani reprising his role from the original Tamil version. Power Star Pawan Kalyan portrays the character essayed by Samuthirakani in the Tamil film, playing the role of a god. Sai Dharam Tej takes on another crucial role named Thambi Ramaiah, whose life undergoes a significant transformation after his death and resurrection.

Thaman S is in charge of the music for BRO, while Sujith Vasudev handles the cinematography. The storyline of the movie closely follows its Tamil counterpart, revolving around a man’s family who unexpectedly dies in an accident, leaving behind important responsibilities. The god, portrayed by Pawan Kalyan, turns back time to give the man a chance to settle his affairs. In this Telugu remake, Sai Dharam Tej assumes the role of Thambi Ramaiah, showcasing a refreshing change as he appears in a suit.

Apart from Sai Dharam Tej and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, BRO features Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam, Ketika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and many other talented actors.