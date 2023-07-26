‘God Makes One Beautiful’: Honey Rose On 'Undergoing' Cosmetic Surgery

Film stars always face constant pressure to appear in their best forms and look great. The world of showbiz is all about glamour. Actors do their best to look their best on screen. In the last few years, cosmetic surgery has come up as a believable option for many actors and actresses in the Indian film industry. Many celebs go under the knife, resulting in their changed appearances.

Sometimes their change is not appreciated by fans, so much so that they are even subjected to vicious trolling. One such actress who has recently been subjected to such trolling is Honey Rose. Social media users have accused Honey of altering her look through cosmetic surgery. Many of her recent social media posts have been flooded by trolls in the comments section, who are calling her out for going under the knife. Honey Rose has now come out in her defence in a recent interview with Vanita magazine, where she refuted all claims of having undergone surgery.

Honey Rose said that all she did was use some powders and creams to maintain her skin and textures, and called it the bare minimum that one has to do to maintain themselves in the film industry. She said that it is only God who can make one beautiful.

Honey Rose was last seen in the movie Veera Simha Reddy opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie, released along with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, turned out to be a big success at the box office. Honey Rose is also making a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema with the upcoming film Rachel. Earlier this month, her look from the poster was released, from which it can be deduced that she might play a dark character. The first look poster showcases Honey Rose holding a blood-stained butcher’s knife against a chilling backdrop, hinting at an intense and gritty thriller. The movie is directed by debutant Anandini Bala.