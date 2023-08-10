Godfather To Acharya, 5 Chiranjeevi Films With Impressive Pre-release Business

South superstar Chiranjeevi is all set to rule the silver screen this year with his upcoming movie, Bhola Shankar. This film is a remake of the Tamil movie Vedalam, which was released in 2015. The movie is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, August 11. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film has made a pre-release business of Rs 80 crore. This number is an indication that Bhola Shankar has already set on the path to becoming a blockbuster hit. Today, let us take a look at some of Chiranjeevi’s films, which made a promising pre-release business at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi treated his fans at the beginning of the year with the film Waltair Veerayya. The film was directed by KS Ravindra, while Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. The movie starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Hassan, and Prakash Raj in lead roles was released on January 13. It made a collection of Rs 137.58 crore, with a pre-release business of Rs 88 crore. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi was paid Rs 88 crore for his role in the film.

Godfather

The movie, which released on October 5, 2022, stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Satyadev Kancharana in lead roles. It made a pre-release business of Rs 73 crore. The film also had Salman Khan in a cameo role. The overall box office collection of the film was Rs 59.38 crore. In the Telugu states, it made an overall earning of Rs 12.97 crore. It was directed by Mohan Raja.

Acharya

This Koratala Siva-directed film was released in the month of April 2022. It starred the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Surprisingly, the pre-release business of the film generated Rs 131.20 crore, but the box office collection was disappointing as it only collected Rs 48.36 crore worldwide amid huge expectations.

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

The role of historical warrior Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, played by Chiranjeevi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, was a blockbuster film. The overall box office collection of the film was Rs 143 crore, while its pre-release business was Rs 187 crore. In the directorial debut of Surender Reddy, actresses Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia were cast in female lead roles.

Khaidi No 150

An Indian Telugu action drama film, directed by VV Vinayak, made an overall box office collection of Rs 164 crore. It made a pre-release business of Rs 87 crore. Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal were among the main leads in the film. The film was produced by Ram Charan and Allirajah Subaskaran.