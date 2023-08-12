Golden Star Ganesh Faces Flak For Building Residence In Eco-Sensitive Zone

Ganesh, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry and fondly referred to as the Golden Star, has found himself entangled in a controversy due to construction activities near the ecologically sensitive Bandipur National Park. Known for his exceptional acting prowess, Ganesh has earned a significant fan base over the years. However, his recent foray into property development has raised concerns among wildlife activists and environmentalists.

Ganesh’s journey in the entertainment industry began with a documentary, which led to roles in television serials. His innate comic timing and captivating performances garnered him widespread acclaim. His cinematic debut as a lead actor came in 2006 with Chellata, a film that resonated with audiences and achieved success at the box office. Nonetheless, it was his role in Mungaru Male that truly catapulted him to stardom, earning him the title of the Golden Star. His exceptional acting was recognized with the Best Actor Award, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry.

But, recent events have cast a shadow over Ganesh’s reputation. Reports suggest that he acquired a plot of land measuring one acre and 24 guntas in the vicinity of Bandipur National Park’s Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. The move has raised alarms among wildlife activists, who are concerned about the growing construction activities encroaching upon the natural habitat of tigers and elephants in the reserve.

Initially, official permission was granted for the property development under specific conditions, with a mandate to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated by the authorities. The Supreme Court had emphasized that no new permanent structures were allowed within the ESZ, allowing only temporary structures to be constructed.

The controversy deepened when local authorities revealed that Ganesh’s construction activities extended beyond the permitted parameters. Cemented and erected pillars were reportedly being built on the land, a clear violation of the court’s directives and a cause for alarm among wildlife conservationists.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where Ganesh’s property is located, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and is home to a significant population of tigers and elephants. The region’s designation as an ESZ underscores its importance for maintaining the delicate balance of nature. A recent declaration named the Bandipur Tiger Reserve as having the highest number of tigers in Karnataka and the second-highest in India, underscoring the need for stringent conservation measures.

As the controversy unfolds, Ganesh’s actions have sparked concerns about the potential impact on the delicate ecosystem of the Bandipur region. The clash between development and environmental preservation continues to ignite debates and discussions among concerned stakeholders.