Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai have so far collaborated on three projects, and all of them proved to be a blockbuster. They came together for the first time in the 2006 film Dhoom 2, followed by Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, and again after two years in Guzaarish (2010). The duo also featured in a soft drink ad, wherein they played college students who are contesting against each other in college polls. Wondering why we are talking about an old ad today?

Well, a Reddit user has recently shared the ad on the social media platform, sending people down memory lane. The ad featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai as stylish college students who are best friends, and can’t live without each other despite their competition. While Hrithik attempts to impress students with his dancing skills, Aishwarya tries to win over them with her glam. On the result day, Hrithik casts his vote for Aishwarya, the actress removes one vote from her own bundle - without revealing it to each other. At the time of counting, both ended up having the same votes. The ad concluded with them reuniting and walking away together.

Reacting to the post, a Reddit user has said it for all of us as he termed the ad was all about “Good looks good looks and good looks.” “I wish they made ads like these,” another said.

“It’s a crime that we got only three films with them,” a user commented, referring to Dhoom 2, Jodah Akhbar, and Guzaarish. “And it’s fascinating that those 3 films are completely different from each other. It’s like the universe decided that since you are only going to get 3, let’s make it a commercial film, a period film and an artistic film,” read a comment on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. He shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha. Now, Hrithik is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter. The Siddarth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Fighter is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. It is slated to release in January 2024. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. She will also feature in the film’s second instalment.

