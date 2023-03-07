Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India might soon not be able to stream HBO shows on the streaming platform. It has now been reported that the deal between HBO and Disney+Hotstar in India is getting over and therefore the former’s content will no longer be available on the latter. This means that Disney+Hotstar users in India will not be able to watch shows like Game Of Thrones, Succession, House Of The Dragon and The Last Of Us on the streaming platform soon.

As reported by Deadline, the deal between the two streaming giants will be over on March 31, 2023 following which HBO content will be removed from Disney+Hotstar. “The move seems to be in line with Disney CEO Bob Iger’s announcement of a restructuring and cost-cutting at the company," the news portal reported.

The report also claimed that while the new home for HBO shows in India is not certain as of now, the content is likely to move to Prime Video. “Indian industry analysts are speculating that Prime Video would be a natural fit for the HBO content – either as part of its SVoD service or with the launch of HBO Max as part of the Prime Video Channels offering in India," the report claimed. However, there is no official statement regarding the same so far from Prime Video.

It should also be noted that certain of HBO shows are already streaming on Prive Video. These include - The Flight Attendant, And Just Like That, Gossip Girl and Raised By Wolves.

Deadline also reported that until August last year, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) was planning to launch HBO Max as a standalone streaming service in India. However, the plan was later cancelled as a part of ‘cost-cutting’ following the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger.

Well, if HBO and Disney+ Hotstar deal ends on March 31st, it might turn out to be a huge loss for the latter in India. It is because HBO content, in particular Game Of Thrones, helped Disney+ Hotstar build its subscribers in India.

Read all the Latest Movies News here