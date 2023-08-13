Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Late Actress Sridevi On Her 60th Birth Anniversary

August 13 marks the birth anniversary of late veteran actress and icon Sridevi. To commemorate the same, Google Doodle on Sunday shared a gorgeous illustration of the beauty. The veteran Indian actress made her debut in the Indian cinema as a child actor at the age of four and was last seen in the 2017 movie Mom as she passed away in 2018.

Google also shared key details about her journey, explaining the doodle. “She fell in love with movies as a child and started acting at four years old in the Tamil movie, Kandhan Karunai. Sridevi learned to speak multiple South Indian languages, which allowed her to break into India’s other film industries…”

Google further added,“After playing the lead role in the action comedy Himmatwala, Sridevi established herself as a national icon and box-office attraction in Bollywood.” In the following decade, her popularity gained further momentum through other massive hits such as ‘Sadma’, ‘Chaalbaaz’ and other works. “She remains one of the only Bollywood actresses to headline blockbuster movies without a male actor in an industry that was traditionally male-dominated.”

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Google read, “We’ve all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment. Paying a tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle. Tell us your fav Sridevi film in the replies!”

We've all danced to her songs, been in awe of her performances, and tried to recreate her iconic fashion moments as #ASrideviMoment Paying a tribute to her life & legacy with this #GoogleDoodle Tell us your fav Sridevi film in the replies! https://t.co/CIsKoj29iA. pic.twitter.com/v4iLFRUNXN — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 12, 2023

Google credited the doodle to Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee.

On a closing note, the tech giant wrote, “Sridevi forever made her mark on the film industry by charting new avenues for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema. She will be remembered as one of the greatest Indian actors of her time. Happy birthday, Sridevi!”

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Her untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity.