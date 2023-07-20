Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass Lands In Mumbai To Support GF Amy Jackson's New Film

We cannot believe our eyes! Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick is in India. The international actor is dating Amy Jackson and has reportedly touched down in Mumbai to show his support to Amy’s new film. It is said that Amy is in India for her upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. While more details are awaited, the paparazzi spotted Ed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ed was seen walking out the airport sporting a pair of green shorts and a T-shirt. He completed his look with a jacket, a pair of white shoes and a cap. Fans were stunned to see him in India. “Our crush is in town," a fan wrote. “Chuck bass is in Mumbai," added another.

“Whattttttttttttttttttttt," a third, shocked fan wrote. “Omg is it for real, why is he here btw," a fourth fan asked. “Omg he is India 👏😍😍😍I remember him from gossip girls Netflix The Handsome Man!❤️❤️❤️ welcome 🙏," a fifth comment read.

For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. Following numerous rumours about dating, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards in London in 2022. The couple often share photos with each other. Last month, Amy marked Ed’s birthday with a special post.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," Amy wrote in a loving birthday note and shared photos with him in the post.

Prior to this, Amy Jackson was engaged to British businessman George Panayiotou before she started dating Ed Westwick. The two broke up for unknown reasons.