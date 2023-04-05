GOT7: Jinyoung Shares MASSIVE Update About Military Enlistment, Pens a Moving Note For Ahgase

GOT7 member Jinyoung is enlisting for military training. The singer, who is also an actor, penned a handwritten letter for the fandom to inform them that he is enlisting on May 8. As translated by Soompi, the Yumi’s Cells star assured fans that he will take care of himself and return ‘more mature.’

His letter read, “Hello everyone. This is Park Jinyoung. The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well? You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties."

“Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone. Well then, let’s meet again soon. Thank you always, and I love you," Jinyoung wrote.

The news has left fans emotional. Many took to Twitter and sent him love.

Jinyoung shared the handwritten letter hours after JTBC News revealed that the singer is enlisting as an active-duty soldier. A source of his agency, BH Entertainment, said in a statement, “Our agency’s artist Park Jinyoung will receive basic military training at the training center [starting] on Monday, May 8 and fulfill his military duty as an active-duty soldier.”

